Aeronautics trade school with Vienna campus among top in nation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh-based trade school with a campus in Vienna has been ranked by Forbes as one of the top schools in the country closing the skills gap.

The country’s “skills gap” is the issue of millions of manufacturing jobs that can’t be filled because there just aren’t enough workers with the proper skillset.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was listed as the top school on a list for technical trades ranked 11 in the list of 30 two-year trade schools in the U.S.

Complete Forbes list of top trades schools closing skills gap

Forbes’ comprehensive ranking looked at three criteria — earnings, affordability, and quality.The list reflects trade schools that can get students closer to a high-paying job, will leave them with minimal student loan

The list reflects trade schools that can get students closer to a high-paying job, will leave them with minimal student loan debt, and offer smaller classrooms with more personalized attention.

PIA said there will be over 30,000 aircraft mechanics and service technicians jobs opening up from 2014 to 2024. According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook, the median salary for these positions is estimated to be $60,270.

Director of Admissions Steven Sabold said PIA held job fairs at their four campuses in Pittsburgh, Vienna, Hagerstown, Maryland, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The most popular area of study at the private, not-for-profit school is Transportation and Materials Moving, according to Forbes.

