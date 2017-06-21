Akron teen dead after playing Russian routlette

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) – A 13-year-old Akron boy is dead after investigators said he shot and killed himself Monday while he and his best friend played Russian roulette.

It is unclear if Gabe Elverton or the other boy knew the gun was loaded. The mother of Donny, the young man who was with Gabe and survived was distraught in talking about what happened she said, “The kids was playing with a gun.”

Donny and Gabe are described as being best friends and says there was no struggle.

“They took turns playing with it and when Gabe did it the gun went off. One minute. My son did it then he did it,” added Donny.

She was asked if it was Russian Roulette kind of thing or were they just playing with it pretty much.

She answered, “pretty much.”

Barberton police are investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting but one thing is clear according to Patrolman Marty Eberhart of the Barberton PD, “Parents need to pay attention to their kids at all times and teach them the dangers of firearms.”

Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.