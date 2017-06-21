Alabama mom accused of offering videos of children doing sexual acts

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama woman is accused of offering videos of her children engaging in sexual acts.

Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornographic activity, and production of pornography with minors. She is in the Baldwin County Jail on $300,000 bond ($100,000 per charge).

Weekley allegedly texted offers of videos showing her children engaging in sexual acts. Her children are under the age of 12.

She allegedly used “sex games” to entice the children into performing sexual acts, WKRG News in Alabama learned.

Authorities believe there is a long history of child sex abuse.

If Weekley is able to make the $300,000 bond, she is required to wear an ankle monitor and can’t have any contact with a person under the age of 18.

