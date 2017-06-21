Buckeye fan cuts Script Ohio into Michigan fan’s yard

Ty Higgins, of Powell, Ohio, decided to give the neighbor’s lawn a little bit of a Buckeye spruce-up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re a Michigan fan in central Ohio, you should probably think twice before asking your Buckeye fan neighbors to take care of your yard.

Powell, Ohio resident Ty Higgins said in a Facebook post that his neighbor is out of town this week. The neighbor asked Higgins to watch over his place while he was gone.

The video shows Higgins cutting a Script Ohio into the lawn, set to the sounds of TBDBITL playing Le Regiment. Higgins then dots the “i” with a weed wacker.

It has since gone viral, with over 22,000 shares as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.


