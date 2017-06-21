Carrasco strikes out 10 as Indians beat skidding Orioles 5-1

DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

BALTIMORE (AP) – Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Carrasco (8-3) allowed seven hits and walked none over six-plus innings to win his third straight start. The right-hander struck out every Baltimore starter except Trey Mancini to reach double figures in strikeouts for the 11th time in his career.

Not only did the Orioles lose for the 10th time in 14 games, but they have allowed at least five runs in 18 consecutive games – two short of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Cleveland held a 3-0 lead when Carrasco yielded three straight singles to open the seventh. Andrew Miller entered and got a force at the plate before striking out Caleb Joseph and Ruben Tejada.

