Contract negotiations continue between YSU and teachers’ union

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Negotiators for Youngstown State Univerity and its teachers’ union could be headed toward fact-finding as contract negotiations between the two sides continue.

Although there is a blackout on negotiations, WKBN has learned that bargaining has been moving slowly between administrators and leaders with the YSU/OEA.

The current contract expires in mid-August, but the two sides mutually agreed several months ago to bring in a fact-finder if no agreement had been reached by June 26.

Once the third-party review is complete, both sides would be able to vote on whether or accept it or not.

There are about 370 members in the union.