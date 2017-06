YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you saw a parade of old Ford Model A cars in the area on Wednesday, don’t worry — you haven’t gone back in time.

The Penn Ohio Model A Car Club is in town for the week.

The group of over 40 people and 29 cars has been driving all over the Mahoning Valley.

They traveled to the Salem Historical Society, Fellows Riverside Gardens, and even the WKBN 27 First News station for a tour.