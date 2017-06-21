Glenn M. Bochert Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Glenn M. Bochert of Farrell lost his battle to heroin addiction on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in his home. He was 53.

Glenn was born July 5, 1963, in Sharon, a son of Donald and Angela (Morocco) Bochert.

He attended the former Our Lady of Fatima Parochial Grade School, Farrell and was a 1981 graduate of Farrell High School.

Glenn was a self employed painter for many years.

Surviving are his parents, both of Sharon; a daughter, Gianna; two brothers, Donald Bochert, Sharon and Barry Bochert, Savannah, Georgia; a half-brother, Brian Bochert, Tampa, Florida; two nieces and two nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

There are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



