James Harley “Jimmy” Jones Obituary

NILES, Ohio – James Harley “Jimmy” Jones, 77, passed away peacefully at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 21, 1940 the son of Harley Clifford and Loretta Mae (Phillips) Jones and lived in the Niles community most of his life.

Jimmy was a 1958 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received an Associate of Arts degree from Youngstown College.

He proudly served our country and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Jimmy was the owner and painter of the family business he established in 1976, Jimmy Jones Signs. The artistry of his designs and hand painted signs was a trademark to his craftsmanship and skills. He would say when the economy was in tough times, his business did well because his customers wanted to promote their companies. He was called upon by many businesses, schools, parks and churches throughout the Mahoning Valley.

He enjoyed woodworking, the Martial Arts and baseball. He loved spending time teaching, coaching and practicing baseball with his sons and anyone who wanted to endure his coachable moments. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his sons and grandchildren, creating memories that will last forever.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Ada (Troyer) Jones whom he married on September 14, 1974; two sons, Bruce Lee (Elena) Jones of Niles and Eric Matthew (Courtney) Jones of Niles; four grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Sarah and Annabelle; two half-brothers, Wayne Jones and Cliff Jones both of Homeworth and a half-sister, Emily Fotia of Maple Heights.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Jones and Loretta Jones Souders and stepbrother, Vernon Souders.

Calling Hours will be Monday, June 26, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral with Military Honors will follow at Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrot Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 23 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.