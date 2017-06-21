Leavittsburg woman arrested during undercover sex sting in Austintown

Abbigail McGhee of Leavittsburg, is charged with solciiting sex and possession of criminal tools

Abbigail McGhee
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman, who they said has been arrested in the past for prostitution in Austintown.

Abbigail McGhee, 23, of Leavittsburg, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon during an undercover sting by the Austintown Police Department.

Police said McGhee was advertising on Backpage.com under the name of “Amber.” Police said an officer texted the number she listed in the advertisement, and she responded by arranging a meeting location.

Police said McGhee also told the officer that she had condoms, so he didn’t need to bring them.

When she was arrested at the meeting spot, McGhee admitted to setting up dates with men but said she stole their money before any sexual activity was performed, according to a police report.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 5 p.m. Monday on the charges.

