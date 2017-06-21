Lillian R. (Shields) Dawson Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Lillian R. Dawson, 96 of Beloit passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Lillian was born in Barberton on March 19, 1921, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Tressle) Shields.

She graduated from Barberton High School in 1927 and Barberton Business School.

Lillian was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

She worked as an IBM keypunch operator with B&W and also worked in payroll at Royal China.

Lillian liked to bowl, swim, read, crossword puzzles, card games and board games. She enjoyed spending time with her family and holidays visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons, Gordon (Donna) Dawson, Jr. of Charleston, Illinois and John Dawson of Beloit; two daughters, Doris Wesner of Beloit and Rose (Greg) Gadd of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon A. Dawson, Sr. who preceded her on January 27, 1991; stepfather, Fred Haas; brother, Tom (Marie) Shields; sisters, Betriva (Joe) Seifert, Evelyn (Bob) Lewis, Rita (Bob) Winebrenner and an infant sister, Ardella.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Lisa Elliott officiating.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and compassion.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

