Linda K. Maybee Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Linda K. Maybee, 69, of Austintown, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born February 6, 1948 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Leonard and Erla (Dean) Libertino.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Linda retired from General Motors.

She enjoyed shopping, motorcycles and her pets.

Surviving are her mother, Erla Libertino of Cortland; her husband, Richard A. Maybee, Sr., whom she married June 6, 1982; two daughters, Shari Bishop of McDonald and Darlene Maddox of Canfield; a stepson, Richard A. Maybee, Jr. of Howland; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Cindy Horner of Warren.

Her father and a brother, Scott Libertino, precede her in death.

A memorial service will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the funeral home.

Material contributions may be made to Falcon Animal Rescue, 6520 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown OH 44515.

