Martin “Butch” Roth Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Martin “Butch” Roth, age 89, of Salem, died at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Salem on January 2, 1928, son of the late Martin and Katherine (Heltman) Roth.

Butch was employed as a paint sprayer at General Motors in Lordstown retiring in 1990, prior to that he was employed at the former Mullins Manufacturing.

He was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem, along with being a basketball coach and Sunday school teacher at the church.

He served in the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of Salem High School Class of 1947.

He was a 50 year member of the Salem Saxon Lodge Branch #19 and a lifelong member of the VFW #892 in Salem.

Butch loved all kinds of sports and was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann (Linder) Roth, whom he married October 1, 1950; a son, Martin Roth III of Salem; two daughters, Lorie J. Roth of Salem and Nancy Edmon of Peachtree City, Georgia; a grandson, Martin Roth IV of Salem and a granddaughter, Kelly Freeberg of Marietta, Georgia.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23 prior to the services at the church.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 291 South Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Roth family.



