Mercer man charged with torturing woman, strangling her in car

The incident happened June 12 at 1:30 p.m. on Route 19, at Palmer Rd. in Fairview Township. 

Pennsylvania State Police

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Mercer is facing several charges after police say he terrorized a woman while they both were passengers inside a car.

According to a police report, the incident happened June 12 at 1:30 p.m. on Route 19, at Palmer Rd. in Fairview Township.

Timothy Alter, 37, of Mercer, is charged with simple assault, strangulation and making terroristic threats after police say he struck a female victim several times, burned her with a cigarette and strangled her. Police say Alter also threatened to burn the woman’s house down.

Alter was arrested June 16 and is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $50,00 bond.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

