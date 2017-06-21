Mercy Health executive and former state senator appointed to YSU board

All board members are appointed by Ohio Governor John Kasich

 Ohio Governor John Kasich appointed former Ohio Senator Capri Cafaro and Mercy Health Human Resources executive Molly S. Seals to the Youngstown Board of Trustees.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich appointed former Ohio Senator Capri Cafaro and Mercy Health Human Resources executive Molly S. Seals to the Youngstown Board of Trustees.

Cafaro’s term ends April 30, 2024. Seals’ ends June 30, 2026.

Seals replaces Charles Bush, who resigned from the board. Cafaro replaces Carol Weimer, whose term has expired.

Earlier this month, Kasich appointed Lexi Rager of Bristolville to a two-year term as a student trustee. The board consists of nine members, plus two student members, all appointed by the governor.

