Police arrest teen, charged with killing Warren man found in woods

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a suspect, charged in connection with the death of Brandon Sample.

Austin Burke, 18, is charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in Newton Falls Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Burke was also a suspect in a robbery of a Pizza Joe’s restaurant in Cortland on Tuesday night. Police said they have evidence linking him to the murder.

Sample was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Grand River Target Range in Bristolville.

He had been reported missing by his family last week.

His family said Sample told them that he was going to drop a friend off at his house in Akron around 12:15 p.m. that day, but he never returned.

Niles police found Sample’s white Chevy Malibu abandoned in the woods off the bike path.

His body was found Thursday by Warren detectives, who were following up on information they received.

The Samples said Brandon was dealing with depression and anxiety in addition to a pain medication addiction — something he recently asked them for help to overcome.

Police said there are no other suspects at this time, but they don’t know if Burke is the one who drove Sample’s car to Niles.