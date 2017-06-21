Salem & West Branch begin their last season of NBC athletics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN – This coming Fall will be the final season of the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. In September 1988, six members (Carrollton, Dover, Marlington, Minerva, Northwest, West Branch) began one of the most competitive leagues in all of northeast Ohio for nearly 30 years.
More:High School Football previews from other teams
Marlington won their first league championship last Fall for the first time since 2010. The Dukes have now advanced to the playoffs in five of their last eight years. Louisville, who saw their 3-year run atop the league and their post-season streak end last season.
Since winning just one league game in 2013, West Branch has put together three consecutive winning seasons in the NBC (2014: 5-2; 2015: 5-2; 2016: 4-3). Salem began their trek through the league in 2011 where the Quakers posted a 5-23 record within their first four years (2011-14). However, over their last two campaigns, they’ve been able to post 9 victories in 14 outings in league matchups.
2016 Northeastern Buckeye Conference Standings
Marlington – 7-0 (10-1)
Louisville – 6-1 (7-3)
Alliance – 4-3 (5-5)
West Branch – 4-3 (5-5)
Salem – 3-4 (5-5)
Carrollton – 2-5 (5-5)
Canton South – 2-5 (2-8)
Minerva – 0-7 (0-10)
2016 NBC Leaders
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
1.Marlington, 37.3
2.Louisville, 33.0
3.Alliance, 31.5
4.Salem, 27.9
5.West Branch, 26.8
6.Carrollton, 24.9
7.Canton South, 22.0
8.Minerva, 11.8
Scoring Defense
1.Louisville, 15.2
2.West Branch, 23.3
2.Carrollton, 23.3
4.Marlington, 23.9
5.Salem, 27.7
6.Canton South, 31.0
7.Alliance, 35.2
8.Minerva, 42.1
Individual Leaders
Passing Yards: Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 2541
Completion Percentage: T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 64.5%
Passing Touchdowns: Brody Hahn (Louisville) – 25+
Rushing Yards: Jacquiez Sampson (Marlington) – 1829+
Yards Per Carry: Turner Johnson (Salem) – 7.6
Rushing Touchdowns: Jacquiez Sampson (Marlington) – 29+
Receptions: Jake Humeniuk (Salem) – 77+
Receiving Yards: Jake Humeniuk (Salem) – 1122+
Receiving Touchdowns: Tyler Adams (Louisville) – 13+
+-Graduated
2016 Big 22 Selections
Jake Humeniuk, Salem
League Champions
2016: Marlington
2015: Louisville
2014: Louisville
2013: Louisville
2012: West Branch
2011: Minerva
2010: Marlington
2009: Louisville
2008: Louisville
2007: Northwest
2006: Alliance, Northwest
2005: Louisville
2004: Carrollton
2003: Northwest
2002: Louisville
2001: Louisville, West Branch
2000: Louisville
1999: Louisville, West Branch
1998: West Branch
1997: Minerva
1996: Akron Springfield
1995: Marlington
1994: West Branch
1993: Louisville
1992: Louisville
1991: Louisville, Minerva, West Branch
1990: West Branch
1989: Minerva
1989: Minerva
Big games on the schedule
Aug. 25 – East Palestine at Salem*
Aug. 25 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Alliance*
Aug. 25 – Canfield at Louisville*
Aug. 25 – Marlington at Poland*
Sept. 1 – Alliance at Canfield*
Sept. 1 – Hoover at Louisville*
Sept. 8 – Louisville at Fitch*
Sept. 8 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Marlington*
Sept. 15 – Marlington at Louisville
Sept. 22 – Louisville at Alliance
Oct. 27 – West Branch at Salem
Oct. 27 – Alliance at Marlington
*-Non-league matchups