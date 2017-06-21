Salem & West Branch begin their last season of NBC athletics

Related Coverage WKBN Big 22: Jake Humeniuk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN – This coming Fall will be the final season of the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. In September 1988, six members (Carrollton, Dover, Marlington, Minerva, Northwest, West Branch) began one of the most competitive leagues in all of northeast Ohio for nearly 30 years.

Marlington won their first league championship last Fall for the first time since 2010. The Dukes have now advanced to the playoffs in five of their last eight years. Louisville, who saw their 3-year run atop the league and their post-season streak end last season.

Since winning just one league game in 2013, West Branch has put together three consecutive winning seasons in the NBC (2014: 5-2; 2015: 5-2; 2016: 4-3). Salem began their trek through the league in 2011 where the Quakers posted a 5-23 record within their first four years (2011-14). However, over their last two campaigns, they’ve been able to post 9 victories in 14 outings in league matchups.

2016 Northeastern Buckeye Conference Standings

Marlington – 7-0 (10-1)

Louisville – 6-1 (7-3)

Alliance – 4-3 (5-5)

West Branch – 4-3 (5-5)

Salem – 3-4 (5-5)

Carrollton – 2-5 (5-5)

Canton South – 2-5 (2-8)

Minerva – 0-7 (0-10)

2016 NBC Leaders

Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

1.Marlington, 37.3

2.Louisville, 33.0

3.Alliance, 31.5

4.Salem, 27.9

5.West Branch, 26.8

6.Carrollton, 24.9

7.Canton South, 22.0

8.Minerva, 11.8

Scoring Defense

1.Louisville, 15.2

2.West Branch, 23.3

2.Carrollton, 23.3

4.Marlington, 23.9

5.Salem, 27.7

6.Canton South, 31.0

7.Alliance, 35.2

8.Minerva, 42.1

Individual Leaders

Passing Yards: Mitch Davidson (Salem) – 2541

Completion Percentage: T.J. DeShields (West Branch) – 64.5%

Passing Touchdowns: Brody Hahn (Louisville) – 25+

Rushing Yards: Jacquiez Sampson (Marlington) – 1829+

Yards Per Carry: Turner Johnson (Salem) – 7.6

Rushing Touchdowns: Jacquiez Sampson (Marlington) – 29+

Receptions: Jake Humeniuk (Salem) – 77+

Receiving Yards: Jake Humeniuk (Salem) – 1122+

Receiving Touchdowns: Tyler Adams (Louisville) – 13+

+-Graduated

2016 Big 22 Selections

Jake Humeniuk, Salem

League Champions

2016: Marlington

2015: Louisville

2014: Louisville

2013: Louisville

2012: West Branch

2011: Minerva

2010: Marlington

2009: Louisville

2008: Louisville

2007: Northwest

2006: Alliance, Northwest

2005: Louisville

2004: Carrollton

2003: Northwest

2002: Louisville

2001: Louisville, West Branch

2000: Louisville

1999: Louisville, West Branch

1998: West Branch

1997: Minerva

1996: Akron Springfield

1995: Marlington

1994: West Branch

1993: Louisville

1992: Louisville

1991: Louisville, Minerva, West Branch

1990: West Branch

1989: Minerva

Big games on the schedule

Aug. 25 – East Palestine at Salem*

Aug. 25 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Alliance*

Aug. 25 – Canfield at Louisville*

Aug. 25 – Marlington at Poland*

Sept. 1 – Alliance at Canfield*

Sept. 1 – Hoover at Louisville*

Sept. 8 – Louisville at Fitch*

Sept. 8 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Marlington*

Sept. 15 – Marlington at Louisville

Sept. 22 – Louisville at Alliance

Oct. 27 – West Branch at Salem

Oct. 27 – Alliance at Marlington

*-Non-league matchups