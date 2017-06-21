Sandra L. Scott Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Sandra L. Scott, 70, of Howland, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

She was born May 2, 1947 in Warren, the daughter of William and Gloria (Scippio) Cox.

Sandra had worked as a nurse at Community Skilled Health Care and belonged to La Societe de Femmes.

She enjoyed baking, crocheting and traveling.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina M. of Boardman and Patrice Scott of Youngstown; two sons, William J. (Monique) of West Haven, Connecticut and James C. Scott, Jr.; five grandchildren; four sisters, Constance Robuk of Warren, Deborah of Warren, Tanya of Cortland and Cheryl Cox of Warren and three brothers, Anthony, Michael and Jeffrey Cox, all of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, James C. Scott, whom she married May 28, 1968 and who died December 15, 2002 and a sister, Audrey Cox.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

There are no calling hours or services.

Her remains will be laid to rest next to her husband in Michigan.



Order Flowers Here