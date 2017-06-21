Santana’s late home run lifts Brewers over Pirates 4-3

Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Pinch-hitter Eric Thames cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-2 with a run-scoring ground out in the seventh. Two batters later, Santana kept a 2-0 offering from Hudson (1-3) just fair down the right-field line to give the Brewers the lead.

Oliver Drake (3-2) received the win after pitching a scoreless seventh. Jacob Barnes struck out the side in the eighth and Corey Knebel recorded his 11th save by working around a one-out single in the ninth.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the third on consecutive doubles by Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison. The Brewers answered in the bottom half on a two-out RBI single by Santana.

