Scrappers rally falls short, drop home opener

NILES, OH (WKBN)-For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead. However, on Wednesday night, the Auburn Doubledays would answer right back with three runs in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead. The Scrappers would then strand the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, as they fell 3-2.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ulysses Cantu doubled off the top of the wall in left to start the inning. A ground out would then move him to third where he would come in to score on a Jason Rodriguez RBI sacrifice fly.

Auburn wasted no time taking the lead away from the Scrappers. In the top of the third inning, the Doubledays would send all nine men to the plate. Andres Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 1. An RBI fielder’s choice by Oliver Ortiz would then plate two runs when the throw to first to try to complete a double play was bobbled by Cantu. After the inning, the Scrappers trailed 3-1.

Mahoning Valley would but the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rodriguez led off the inning with a single. He was followed by a Simeon Lucas single. With one out, Samad Taylor would single to load the bases. Then with two out, Oscar Gonzalez delivered an RBI single to left to score Rodriguez. Lucas followed Rodriguez to the plate but was tagged out trying to tie the game to end the inning.

In the ninth inning, the Scrappers would again get the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Hosea Nelson singled to start the inning. With two outs, Gonzalez reached on an infield single. Then with two outs, Nelson tried to advance to third on a ball in the dirt but was tagged out to end the game.

Felix Tati (0-1) started and took the loss in 4.0 innings of work. He allowed three runs, all earned, on three hits. Tati walked three and struck out four. Ping Chen would then follow with 2.0 innings of perfect relief. Chen struck out two. Jean Carlos Mejia then worked 1.0 inning of relief. Mejia allowed 1 hit while walking one and striking out three. Cesar Ventura finished the game with 2.0 innings of relief work. Ventura allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Scrappers and Doubledays continue their series on Thursday night. The Scrappers will send RHP Gregori Vasquez to the mound for a 7:05 first pitch.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS