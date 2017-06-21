Storm Team 27: Another nice evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Pleasant conditions will linger this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will fall back to the middle 50s. Rain chances return on Thursday and stick around for the end of the week. Friday is looking like a soggy day with rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy downpours will be possible. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and early next week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 77 Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers.(30%)

High: 71 Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 54

