Storm Team 27: Comfortable, some sun

It is the first day of summer and temperatures will make it into the upper 70’s. Skies will be partly sunny and the chance for a few showers will linger through the day. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will return into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and into next week.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers. (30%)

High: 78

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (60%)

High: 79 Low: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 52

