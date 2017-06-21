U.S. Marshals pick up suspect in Youngstown shooting

Tommy Grant was picked on a warrant by U.S. Marshals

Tommy Grant
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested June 21 - Tommy Grant, charged with felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect from a Memorial Day shooting in Youngstown was arrested Wednesday morning.

Police say he and others were involved in a large fight May 29 at a home on Oregon Avenue. At some point, officers say Grant and victim Zikome Franklin pulled guns on each other and Grant started shooting. Franklin was hit and is expected to recover.

According to a police report, a group of people at a home in the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue and a group in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane were screaming at each other when officers arrived that day. Further investigation revealed that the argument centered around an altercation between Grant and Zikome, the report stated.

Tommy Grant was charged with felonious assault.

