Willie Clinton Henderson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Price Memorial AME Zion Church for Mr. Willie Clinton Henderson, 91, who departed this life Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Briarfield Manor after a short illness.

Mr. Henderson was born February 7, 1926 in Ramer, Alabama, a son of Claude Henderson and Ada Fannin.

He attended Little Zion Public Schools in Ramer, Alabama.

He relocated to Youngstown in 1942 and enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1944.

He was employed for 24 years at the Lordstown Ordinance Department and spent more than 13 years as a security guard for Pinkerton Securities.

Mr. Henderson was a faithful member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church where he served on the Adult Usher Board, the Willing Worker’s Club and was an Honorary Member of the Women’s Home & Overseas Missionary Society of the AME Zion Church.

He found joy in traveling, gardening, walking through the mall, watching baseball games on television and having early morning breakfast at McDonald’s with his friends. His presence will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, Rose L. Basham Henderson of Youngstown; four daughters, Carolyn L. Jackson, with whom he made his home and Doranna E. (Larry) Speed, both of Youngstown, Deborah J. Henderson of Casa Granda, Arizona and Trucilla A. Henderson (Larry Ash) of District Heights, Maryland; three sisters, Mabel Southerland of Austin, Texas, AdaBelle Jammer of Cincinnati and Mary Cummings, whom he reared, of Youngstown; two brothers, Thomas Harris of Cleveland and Sylvester (Annie Mae) Harris of Orlando, Florida; two grandsons, Alfred Jackson, Jr. of Washington D.C. and Andre’ (Tarrah) Jackson, Sr. of Charlotte, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Kimberly Speed of Youngstown and Rashaun Speed of Boardman; three great-grandchildren, J’Maira Stevens of Boardman, Andre’ Jackson, Jr. and Evan Jackson, both of Charlotte, North Carolina and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Tenna Henderson and three brothers, Lonnie, John D. and James Harris.

Special Thank You to the physicians and staff of Mercy Health Youngstown MICU and the Director of Nursing and staff of Briarfield Manor Unit 4.

Friends may call Monday, June 26, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips, and Holden Funeral Home.

