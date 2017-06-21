Youngstown crime activity: Woman pays tow truck driver with movie money

Wednesday, June 14

1:17 a.m. – 3400 block of Hudson Ave., Curtis Daye, Jr., was charged with burglary after he entered the house of a woman who is currently in the Mahoning County Jail. Police were dispatched to the house on an alarm drop. When they arrived, they say they found Daye entering the house. Officers also noted that a side window was broken. Daye told officers he was allowed to be in the house but when they called the homeowner at the jail, she said no one was permitted in the house.

1:45 a.m. – 3200 block of Market St., a man told police he was attacked while sweeping the lot at a gas station. The man said another person attempted to hit him with a car and that another man punched him in the back of the head yelling, “Stay away from my cousin!” At one point, one of the men picked up the victim’s broom and tried to hit him with it. The clerk was able to make it back inside the gas station where he called police.

4 p.m. – 600 Ferndale Ave., Tommy Grant, 23, was charged with assault after police say he got into an altercation with another person at a house.

4:53 p.m.- E. Florida Avenue and Erie Street., Tedarro Williams was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Williams over for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police said Williams kept trying to reach into a computer bag even after they told him to stop. Police say Williams told them that he may have a marijuana blunt in the bag, but a search of the vehicle uncovered over 180 pills including Tramadol, zolpidem (commonly Ambien), clonazepam (commonly Klonopin), amphetamines, lorazepam, diazepam, and hydrocodone, according to a police report. Police also reported finding marijuana, cocaine and a digital scale.

Thursday, June 15

2:10 p.m. – 200 W. Federal St., Crystal Harris, 50, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called to the WRTA terminal on reports of an intoxicated person. Police say they found Harris at the back of the station on her hands and knees in the rain. Harris smelled of alcohol and had trouble talking, the report stated. Police brought Harris inside and held her while she was evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

Monday, June 19

9:45 a.m. – 1100 block of Hubbard Rd., Harold Lowe, 55, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal damaging. According to a police report, Lowe threw a rock at a semi-truck, breaking the windshield. Police followed Lowe to an abandoned property. Lowe said he threw the rock because the truck scared him when the driver blew his horn at him as he was walking in the street. Police also noted that Lowe had been acting in an aggressive manner toward neighbors.

7:52 a.m. – 100 block of N. Portland Ave., a woman reported that a checkbook was missing from her home. The woman told police that she thinks her boyfriend’s friend took it.

11:57 a.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave., Angela Rice, 41, of Lorain, was charged with theft. According to a police report, Rice took a three-pack of Bud Ice beer from the Circle K. The clerk said Rice has taken beer earlier in the day, but they didn’t catch her. Rice told police that she is an alcoholic and was in a treatment house but left.

2:10 p.m. – 800 block of Cambridge Ave., Deon Burley, 42, was charged with criminal damaging. A woman reported that Burley broke out the back storm door window to her home while they were fighting. Burley said he left the house but came back to check on the children there because he said the woman was intoxicated and kept passing out. He said no one came to the door, so he busted it out, according to a police report.

2:29 p.m. – 1000 block of Burlington St., a woman told police that another woman hit her and then forced her way into her house. The victim said the woman accused her of taking another woman’s cell phone and went into the house to get it.

3 p.m. – 2000 block of Brownlee Ave., Ann Marie Marino, 43, was charged with menacing. According to a police report, Marino has been in an ongoing dispute with her neighbor. Police say that the woman has been arguing with her neighbor about plywood that’s attached to her fence, making it 10 feet high, which is a zoning violation. A surveillance camera recorded an interaction between Marino, her neighbor, and the Youngstown zoning commissioner. Police say Marino made threatening statements to her neighbor and another unnamed man.

3:12 p.m. – 1300 block of Forestview Dr., a property owner said someone broke into a house and took bathroom fixtures, along with other items.

Tuesday, June 20

12:34 p.m. – Interstate 680, a tow truck driver told police that a woman he drove from I-680 at the request of the Ohio State Patrol paid him with fake money. The man said the woman’s vehicle was disabled on the highway and he was called to tow it. He said when he dropped the woman off at a residence in Rockford Village, she paid him with a $100 bill and a $50 bill. The driver said he didn’t look closely at the money until he went to buy fuel for his truck and noticed the $100 bill said, “For motion picture use only.”

3:36 p.m. – 100 block of Halls Heights, police were called to the area for a reported fight. When officers approached the vehicle involved, they found the driver, Germaine Robinson, Jr., to be driving under suspension. Police also uncovered a loaded handgun in the trunk of the car, according to the report. A female passenger, identified as 20-year-old Drewcilla Blackwell, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, and Blackwell was turned over to police in Trumbull County.

3:59 p.m. – 2100 block of Connecticut Ave., a man told police that someone took a safe and a prescription bottle of Adderall from his house. The man said there was $500 in the safe.

5:36 p.m. – 500 block of Woodside St., a 54-year-old woman told police that she was intervening in a fight between her son and another man when an unknown pregnant woman slapped the victim in the ear, according to a police report. The victim said she was having balance issues and would seek medical attention. The victim also told police she would try to get the name of the pregnant woman who slapped her.

5:30 p.m. – Vestal Road, a man told police that someone broke into his house and took an iPad, computer and two television sets.

7:33 p.m. – Hillsdale Avenue, a 65-year-old woman told police that some took three prescriptions from her unlocked car while it was parked at her home. One of the prescriptions was Percocet, according to the police report. The woman said her insurance was able to refill to authorize a refill on the two non-narcotic medications but needed a police report to have the Percocet refilled.

6:54 p.m. – 300 block of E. Florida Ave., Elijah Johnson, 29, was cited for drug possession and a noise violation following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Johnson over for a noise violation after hearing a “loud and disturbing noise” coming from his vehicle. Police said they could hear noise four houses away. As Johnson was getting out of the car, he dropped a bag of marijuana on the ground, the report stated. A check of his driver’s license revealed that he under 19 driving suspensions, the most recent was out of Liberty Township. Police also noted that Johnson’s vehicle contained two bass amplifiers and two speakers in the rear of the vehicle. Johnson’s vehicle was towed and he was turned over to Liberty Township police for the outstanding warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

