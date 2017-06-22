AP sources: Cavs, Chauncey Billups remain in holding pattern

The Cavs do not have a pick in Thursday's draft after dealing away assets to build around LeBron James, who can become a free agent next summer.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Two people familiar with the negotiations say the Cleveland Cavaliers have not yet offered Chauncey Billups a role in their front office.

Owner Dan Gilbert met on consecutive days this week with Billups, but the talks did not lead to a contract being offered to the former NBA guard and aspiring executive, the people said. They spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups may be Gilbert’s choice to lead his basketball operations following general manager David Griffin’s departure. But until someone is in place the Cavs remain unsettled as they prepare for the draft and an offseason devoted to revamping their roster after losing to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

The Cavs do not have a pick in Thursday’s draft after dealing away assets to build around LeBron James, who can become a free agent next summer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s