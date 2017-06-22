Author, director comes back to Youngstown with 17th novel

Adriana Trigiani's new book is titled, "Kiss Carlo"

Adriana Trigiani signing her new novel in Youngstown.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A popular author who likes what Youngstown is all about is back in town, promoting her new book.

Adriana Trigiani signed books Thursday evening at the Lake Club in Springfield Township.

Her seventeenth novel is titled, “Kiss Carlo.”

She described the plot as Shakespearean — it’s about two brothers, their sons, and how they navigate a feud.

Then there are her ties to Youngstown.

“I begin to find these ties to this village, Roseto Valfortore, is in this book. A lot of folks in Youngstown have roots in this town,” Trigiani said. “Then we were making the ‘Big Stone Gap’ movie, and we had Anthony Lapaglia in the movie and he has roots here. It seems like everything comes back to Youngstown.”

The dramatic romantic comedy “Big Stone Gap” — directed by Trigiani — is about a long-buried family secret that disrupts the life of a single, middle-aged woman living in the mountains of Virginia in 1978. It stars Ashley Judd, Patrick Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jane Krakowski.

Trigiani will also be at Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church hall on Friday at 6 p.m.

