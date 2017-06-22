Barbara A. Popovich Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Barbara A. Popovich, 69, of Jackson Avenue, New Castle, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at her home in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on May 30, 1948, a daughter of the late John and Florence (Masone) Popovich.

Barbara was co-owner and operator of Shenango Beverage for 26 years.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and loved going to the casino.

She is survived by two brothers, John and Frank Popovich, both of New Castle; one sister, Deanna Camerot and husband, Joe, of West Pittsburgh; two nephews and three nieces.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Marguerite Jean Carbone.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be held Saturday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Father Frank Almade will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

