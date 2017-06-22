Cardinal Mooney hosts Football “Camp of Champions”

Nearly 250 football players in grades 3-8 were on hand for the 17th annual Cardinal Mooney "Camp of Champions"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 250 football players in grades 3-8 were on hand for the 17th annual Cardinal Mooney “Camp of Champions” beginning Thursday morning at the Cardinals’ Football Complex.

Some of the biggest names in college and pro sports – coaches, players and ex-players – were slated to help instruct at the camp.
The mid-summer event attracted student athletes predominantly from Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, but has included participants from as far away as California and Arizona. The non-contact camp features instruction in offensive and defensive fundamentals and hands-on drills to apply the skills taught by the camp staff.

Sports notables set to address campers at this year’s event include:
Bob Stoops – Head Coach, University of Oklahoma
Bo Pelini – Head Coach, Youngstown State University
Jim Tressel – YSU president and former YSU and Ohio State University Head Coach

Serving as coaches for the 2017 Camp of Champions will be:
The Youngstown State University coaching staff
The Cardinal Mooney High School coaching staff
Other local youth coaches

Guest Speakers at this year’s camp will include former Cleveland Browns greats Greg Pruitt and Bernie Kosar.

