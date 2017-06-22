Cortland’s annual Street Fair takes months of planning

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Cortland Street Fair starts Thursday, but planning for the popular event begins in September and continues throughout the year.

The Lions Club took over the street fair from the Fire Department in 1982. The three-day event is so big it takes all year to plan.

Food wise, there’s a lot to choose from, but there’s only one vendor you can buy French fries from – the Lions Club.

There’s entertainment on the stage every night, a beer garden and rides for kids. Parents do have to buy tickets for rides and games, but admission to the fair is free.

Money raised helps the club buy glasses for school kids and others going through hardships.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We depend on this money to be able to support the community and the other communities around here with all the work we do,” said Chairman Basil Jarrett, Cortland Street Fair.

The Cortland Street Fair runs through Saturday. Rides open at 1 p.m. The annual parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday evening:
• Little Miss Cortland Contest
• Miss Cortland Contest
• Evening entertainment provided by “Denise Starr”

Friday evening:
• Evening entertainment provided by “80 Proof”

Saturday:
• Rides open — 1:00 pm
• Parade — 6:00 pm
• Evening entertainment provided by “Northern Whiskey”

