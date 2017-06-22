East Liverpool high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Edison, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Beaver Local, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Martins Ferry, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Oak Glen, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Buckeye Local, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Weir, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – St. Clairsville, 7:30 p.m.

East Liverpool High School athletics

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 100 Maine Boulevard, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location: Westgate Middle School, 810 West 8th Street, East Liverpool, OH 43920

