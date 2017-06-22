East Liverpool selected for $1 million lighting improvement project

The grant from ODOT will help replace all the lights on U.S. Route 30 in 2019

Published:
traffic generic

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool will be receiving lighting improvements on U.S. Route 30 for more than $1 million, courtesy of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says that the U.S. Route 30 Lighting Improvements Project has been selected for funding through the Small City Program.

In 2019, ODOT will provide 95 percent of the eligible costs — which could be up to $1,134,092.

The grant allows East Liverpool to replace all lighting along State Route 30 from the East End to the State Route 7 interchange. Most of the lights have not worked for the past 15-20 years.

