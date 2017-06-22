Fourth person charged in connection to murder of Pa. mom

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – A fourth person has been charged in connection to the death of Melissa Barto.

Justin Johnson, 19, of Butler, is charged with obstructing justice. According to court documents, Johnson gave false reports to police about what he knew about the crime.

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday. Bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled back in court June 29.

Barto’s body was found June 12 along Pulaski Road in Neshannock Township. The 26-year-old mother was reported missing a week earlier when she didn’t show up at her child’s kindergarten graduation.

Ishemer Ramsey, 21, who police identified as Barto’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged with her death.

Police say Ramsey shot Barto in his car and solicited the help of two other suspects to help him conceal the crime and move the body to the Neshannock Township location.

James Howard-George is charged with criminal conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Joshua Bowser is charged with conspiracy of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice.

Police said Ramsey shot Barto because he thought she was cheating on him.