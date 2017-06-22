Fugitive of the Week: Accused Boardman home burglar wanted by police

Boardman police filed a warrant for Christopher White's arrest earlier this month

Christopher White

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals and Boardman police are looking for 43-year-old Christopher White, who they say burglarized a home in the township.

White is described as a black man, about 5’10″ tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on a burglary charge from the incident on March 8 of this year.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

