Fugitive of the Week: Man sentenced on 10 counts of burglary violated parole

The Ohio Adult Parole Authority filed a warrant for Jefferey Johnson’s arrest earlier this month

Jefferey Johnson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority are looking for 44-year-old Jefferey Johnson, who they say violated his parole.

Johnson is described as a white man, about 5’10″ tall and weighing approximately 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was sentenced to prison in 1992 for ten counts of burglary. Johnson was handed a 30- to 150-year sentence and received parole — which he has since violated.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

