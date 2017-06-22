Hosting congressional picnic, Trump calls for unity

President Donald Trump says he hopes a spirit of "unity" will soon develop in nation's capital

JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press Published:
People enjoy the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People enjoy the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is hosting his first congressional picnic and says he hopes a spirit of “unity” will soon develop in nation’s capital.

Trump is also offering prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, seriously wounded in a shooting last week. He is paying tribute to the bipartisan cooperation on display the next night at the annual Congressional charity baseball game.

The president says, “I know the country would be doing a lot better” if that spirit would continue.

The South Lawn of the White House was decorated Thursday to resemble Manhattan’s Central Park as a tribute to the New Yorkers who now call the executive mansion home.

The president looked upon the crowd and joked that he and his wife have “developed friendships with some really great people – mostly.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s