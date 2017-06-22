Jackson has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to carry Indians past Orioles 6-3

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

BALTIMORE (AP) – Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and the Cleveland Indians put on another offensive show at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles in a 6-3 victory Thursday night.

The Indians won three of four from the Orioles to complete a 7-1 road trip that began with a four-game sweep of Minnesota. Cleveland has scored at least five runs and reached double figures in hits over nine consecutive games, and homered in 11 straight.

Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff was overmatched against that kind of firepower. The Orioles were outscored 28-10 in the series and now have given up at least five runs in 19 straight games, one short of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (3-3) walked four and hit two batters in five innings, but he only gave up two runs to earn his first win in five starts since May 20.

