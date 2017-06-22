Judge stops deportation of Iraqi immigrants jailed in Youngstown

Over 100 Chaldean Iraqis were brought to Youngstown and are currently being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge temporarily halted the deportation of over 100 Iraqi Christians who are now being held at a private prison in Youngstown.

The 114 Chaldean Iraqis were arrested in Detroit 11 days ago because they all have criminal records in the United States.

They were brought to Youngstown and are currently being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on the east side.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Michigan stopped their deportation for 14 days while he decides if his court has jurisdiction to hear their plight.

Justice Department officials said the case should be heard in immigration court and not in federal court.

The detained immigrants fear torture and possible death if they’re sent back to Iraq.

