Kenneth “Brandon” Hayes Sample Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kenneth “Brandon” Hayes Sample, 22, died Monday, June 12, 2017.

He was born on April 4, 1995 in Elyria, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Stephanie Inman Sample.

Brandon was a 2013 graduate of Howland High School where he played tuba in the marching band.

He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Kraftmaid in the shipping department.

He was a volunteer at the Summer Enrichment Program for special needs children and enjoyed biking, swimming and music.

Memories of Brandon will be carried on by his parents, Kenneth and Stephanie Sample of Warren; sisters, Brittini and Hailey Sample of Warren; grandparents, Regenna and Bruce Sample of Southington; grandmother, Beth Inman of Bristolville; aunt, Leslie (Andy) Barkley; uncle, Matthew (Ashley D’Amore) Sample of Atlanta, Georgia; uncle, Douglas (Lori) Inman of Cortland and aunt, Melanie (Chris) Whitmore of Bucyrus, Ohio and many cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arthur Inman.

Brandon’s family will receive friends Friday, June 23, 2017 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles-Cortland Rd in Warren.

A Memorial Service will follow with Pastor Zachary Potter and Pastor Patrick Mitchell officiating.

His family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to Special Olympics non profit organizations.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Company, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences.

