Knebel sets strikeout mark as Brewers beat Pirates 4-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Corey Knebel broke Arodlis Chapman’s modern-era record for most consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season’s start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. The 25-year-old right-hander retired Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen on popouts, finishing a four-hitter for his 12th save in 15 chances.

Chapman had set the mark since 1900 as part of a streak of 49 games for Cincinnati that began in August 2013 and ended the following August.

Travis Shaw drove in three runs with a homer and two doubles, and he came within inches of a second home run.

Chase Anderson (6-2) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

