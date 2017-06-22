Mahoning County indictments: June 22, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 22, 2017:
Floyd Sowers: Gross sexual imposition
Anthony Hopkins: Vandalism, obstructing official business
Antwaun Reese: Vandalism, obstructing official business
Alex Cherney: Theft
Braquan Walker: Failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business
James Muldrow: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification
Dashonti Baker: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification
Kristian Allen Coon: Theft
Michael J. Forgach: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, permitting drug abuse
Douglas R. Gue: Possession of cocaine
Robert Craig Powell: Theft
Omar Avilez-Suares: Failure to comply
Christie Bako (aka Christie Baro): Possession of cocaine
Jamie Clark: Possession of cocaine
Stephen Hogan: Breaking and entering, theft
Michael Moore: Aggravated possession of drugs
Christopher Rizer: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Drequan Kareen-Abdullah: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications
Cassandra R. Vaughn Ware: Misuse of credit cards
Francis Madera: Tampering with evidence, forgery, attempted telecommunications fraud
Eric O. Smith, Jr.: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
Shawn P. Snyder: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification, possession of a dangerous drug
Kenneth Page: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification, possession of a dangerous drug
Norman Weimer, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Sarah J. Howley: Receiving stolen property
Mary J. Porter: Receiving stolen property
Tiffany Wheeler: Theft of drugs
Konstantinos Leonidas-Mouzas: Two counts of illegal voting
David Dunkel: Two counts of intimidation, one count of menacing by stalking, one count of obstructing official business
Camrin Jo Druzin: Complicity to commit grand theft
Timothy Bozeman: Two counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, one count of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility
Kalea Stover: Two counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, one count of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility
Robert Dempsey: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility
Ruby Wright: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility
Jennifer Huff: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility
Dale M. Williams: Aggravated murder with firearm specification, felonious assault with firearm specification, having weapons while under disability