Mahoning County indictments: June 22, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 22, 2017:

Floyd Sowers: Gross sexual imposition

Anthony Hopkins: Vandalism, obstructing official business

Antwaun Reese: Vandalism, obstructing official business

Alex Cherney: Theft

Braquan Walker: Failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business

James Muldrow: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification

Dashonti Baker: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specification

Kristian Allen Coon: Theft

Michael J. Forgach: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, permitting drug abuse

Douglas R. Gue: Possession of cocaine

Robert Craig Powell: Theft

Omar Avilez-Suares: Failure to comply

Christie Bako (aka Christie Baro): Possession of cocaine

Jamie Clark: Possession of cocaine

Stephen Hogan: Breaking and entering, theft

Michael Moore: Aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher Rizer: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Drequan Kareen-Abdullah: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications

Cassandra R. Vaughn Ware: Misuse of credit cards

Francis Madera: Tampering with evidence, forgery, attempted telecommunications fraud

Eric O. Smith, Jr.: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Shawn P. Snyder: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification, possession of a dangerous drug

Kenneth Page: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification, possession of a dangerous drug

Norman Weimer, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Sarah J. Howley: Receiving stolen property

Mary J. Porter: Receiving stolen property

Tiffany Wheeler: Theft of drugs

Konstantinos Leonidas-Mouzas: Two counts of illegal voting

David Dunkel: Two counts of intimidation, one count of menacing by stalking, one count of obstructing official business

Camrin Jo Druzin: Complicity to commit grand theft

Timothy Bozeman: Two counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, one count of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility

Kalea Stover: Two counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, one count of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility

Robert Dempsey: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility

Ruby Wright: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility

Jennifer Huff: Eight counts of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility, four counts of complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of governmental facility

Dale M. Williams: Aggravated murder with firearm specification, felonious assault with firearm specification, having weapons while under disability

