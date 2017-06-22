Man charged in Warren man’s murder arraigned on $1 million bond

Investigators said Thursday they also expect to file an aggravated robbery charge against the man

Austin Burke; charged with the murder of Brandon Sample.
BRISTOLVILLE: Arrested June 21 - Austin Burke, 18, charged with murder

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with the murder of Brandon Sample was arraigned in Newton Falls Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Austin Burke, 18, is in Trumbull County Jail on $1 million bond. He was arrested during the investigation of an armed robbery at Pizza Joe’s in Cortland Tuesday night.

On Cortland Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators said they recovered a gun and money Wednesday believed to be a part of the robbery. They also expect to file an aggravated robbery charge against Burke at some point Thursday.

Sample — 22-years-old of Warren —  was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area in Bristolville last Thursday. He had been reported missing by his family last week.

Burke is expected in Newton Falls Municipal Court again in July.

