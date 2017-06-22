Man charged with prostituting in Austintown says he takes money, runs

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A male was arrested Wednesday in Austintown during an undercover sex sting, accused of prostitution.

According to a report, an officer responded to a Backpage.com ad that included multiple explicit photos and a list of services ranging from $60 to $150. The officer agreed to meet the man — who identified himself as “Kyle” — at a location on Interstate Blvd at 4 p.m.

When they met and the officer identified himself, the man was initially “abrasive” and “uncooperative.” Once he was detained, police found him to be 21-year-old Tiquan Turner of Youngstown.

Turner told police he is not gay. He added that although he posted on Backpage, he only took individuals’ money and ran when meeting with them.

Police searched Turner’s phone and found numerous conversations arranging sexual for money.

Turner was charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools and will appear in Mahoning County Court on Monday.