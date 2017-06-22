Man charged with prostituting in Austintown says he takes money, runs

21-year-old Tiquan Turner told police he only meets with individuals, takes their money and runs away

By Published: Updated:
Tiquan Turner, Austintown Prostitution arrest

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A male was arrested Wednesday in Austintown during an undercover sex sting, accused of prostitution.

According to a report, an officer responded to a Backpage.com ad that included multiple explicit photos and a list of services ranging from $60 to $150. The officer agreed to meet the man — who identified himself as “Kyle” — at a location on Interstate Blvd at 4 p.m.

When they met and the officer identified himself, the man was initially “abrasive” and “uncooperative.” Once he was detained, police found him to be 21-year-old Tiquan Turner of Youngstown.

Turner told police he is not gay. He added that although he posted on Backpage, he only took individuals’ money and ran when meeting with them. 

Police searched Turner’s phone and found numerous conversations arranging sexual for money.

Turner was charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools and will appear in Mahoning County Court on Monday.

.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s