Man runs from Youngstown police with daughter in car, then thinks better of it

Michael Kerns, 37, was charged with obstructing official business and drug possession

youngstown police generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man who was pulled over for a traffic violation attempted to run from them with his 6-year-old daughter in the car but pulled over a short time later.

According to a police report, officers pulled over 37-year-old Michael Kerns, Jr. Wednesday for failing to signal a turn onto Cleveland Street.

While police were conducting the traffic stop, officers said Kerns became increasingly agitated and nervous. As they were requesting a K-9 to do a drug search, Kerns told officers, “I am leaving,” the report stated.

Police said Kerns took off and drove to the nearby Jordan’s Market where he pulled into the parking lot.

A search of the car revealed four hollowed out pens white residue inside. A Suboxone strip was also found in Kern’s wallet.

Kerns was charged with obstructing official business, drug possession. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The child was turned over to her grandmother.

