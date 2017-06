YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested following a police raid at a house on the city’s north side.

According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant Wednesday at a house on Norwood Avenue where they found 32 bags of crack, marijuana, $1,400 in cash, and a digital scale.

Police arrested 43-year-old Thomas Smith at the scene.

Smith is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.