Mary Therese (Garchar) Belloto Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church for Mary Therese (Garchar) Belloto, 85 of North Lima who died on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Mary was born in Struthers on October 18, 1931 the Youngstown child of the late George M. and Mary (Bendzella) Garchar.

In November of 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Belloto. They spent the first three years of their marriage in Clarksville, Tennessee, close to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where Bob was stationed. They returned to Ohio in 1952. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until Robert passed away October 24, 2010.

Mary was a 1949 graduate of Struthers High School, a Fidelis Club and National Honor Society member.

Before their marriage, she worked briefly as a secretary to an attorney and also worked for her husband in his accounting practice for several years and subsequently worked at Youngstown State University for 20 years where she earned an associate’s degree with honors and a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, retiring in January 1996.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, FCSLA, Youngstown State University Retirees Association, an active participant for some time with YSU Women Retirees and a lifetime member of Ohio PERI and a member of the local PERI. She also had been a ten year member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.

She very much enjoyed the longtime friendships she had with the dinner/card group friends and others close to her, with whom she interacted at YSU. Mary always believed that any task, no matter how small, should always be done to the best of one’s ability. She was devoted to and so loved her family and the holiday gatherings in the winter and the summer cookouts.

Mary leaves five daughters, Kathy Jean-Ronci of Boardman, Terri (Frank) Whitney of Ravena, Marie Belloto (Randy McConnell) of Poland, Linda Belloto of Gary, Illinois and Carol Vargo of Akron; five sons, Dr. Robert J. Belloto, Jr., of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Mark Belloto of Atlanta, Georgia, Timothy Belloto of Akron, Walter Belloto of Struthers and James Belloto of Leetonia. She leaves ten grandchildren, Todd (Jill) and Krista (Dr. Joseph) Dombroski, Ann Whitney and Christina Whitney, Michael and Phillip Vargo, Taylor and Maggie Smith and Katie McConnell and Emily McConnell. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Max, Olivia and Ashley as well as a brother, Steve Garchar of Struthers and numerous nieces and nephews.

As per Mary’s request there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to MCBDD Library at 725 Bev Road in Boardman, OH 44512 or Golden String at 334 N. Pearl Street in Youngstown, OH 44502 or top the Wounded Warriors Project at 6538 Collins Avenue, Suite 187, Miami Beach, FL 33141.

