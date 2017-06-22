Officers in East Liverpool looking for suspects in home burglary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying several burglary suspects.

Officers say a home in the 400 block of Vine Street was burglarized Wednesday evening around 10 p.m.

Surveillance video captured several images of the people responsible.

The pictures show three people in hoodies — one with a backpack.

If you have any information on the burglary or the people involved, please contact Ptl. Thompson or Det. Greg Smith by calling the police department at 330-385-1234.

