Police in Mercer looking for man accused of having sex with teen girl

According to a report, Dalton McAfoose had sex with a 15-year-old girl in Stoneboro last February

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

A police investigation revealed that the 15-year-old girl had sexual intercourse with two different adult men on separate occasions.

One of those men was 21-year-old Dalton C. McAfoose, of Greenville, police said. According to a report, McAfoose had sex with the teen in Stoneboro last February.

Police filed a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said the victim had conversations with a female friend on Facebook over a three-month period. They talked about drinking alcohol, using drugs, and having sex, according to the report.

