Pregnant woman charged with drug possession in Youngstown

Shelly Burt is charged with drug possession and failing to signal a turn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop on the city’s south side.

According to a police report, officers pulled over 27-year-old Shelly Burt Wednesday on Hillman Street for failing to signal a turn.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed that Burt was moving around frantically and that she was pregnant, the report stated.

A K-9 was called in to do a drug search. The dog found a makeup bag in the backseat containing a used syringe and heroin. A used crack pipe was found in an ashtray and two used syringes were found in the center console of the car, the report stated.

Burt was charged with drug possession and failing to signal a turn. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

