Salem Sears Hometown Store closing for good, joining many others

The store on E. State Street in Salem said it's having a liquidation sale over the next 30 days

By Published: Updated:
This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows a Sears store in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. reported earnings on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Sears‚Äô extended decline in sales continued during the first quarter and the storied retailer vowed additional spending cuts to offset its slowing business. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows a Sears store in Hialeah, Fla. Sears Holdings Corp. reported earnings on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Sears‚Äô extended decline in sales continued during the first quarter and the storied retailer vowed additional spending cuts to offset its slowing business. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sears Hometown Store in Salem will be closing its doors for good, joining several area locations that have done the same.

The store on E. State Street announced on its Facebook page that it’s having a liquidation sale over the next 30 days and that everything must go — including the fixtures.

In April, the Sears location at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage also closed.

The Sears Appliance and Hardware store in Austintown announced it was closing last October.

New Castle’s Sears closed last year as well.

Sears Holdings Corp. also owns Kmart, which has joined Sears in shuttering many stores. Locally, Kmart locations in Boardman and Warren have closed.



.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s